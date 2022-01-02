Severe Weather

Overnight Storms Bring Damage to Parts of US South

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday, which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky

authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala.
Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP

A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.

The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Huntsville.

The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

