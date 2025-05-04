news

Over 30 people injured in Missouri bus crash

The driver of a shuttle bus veered off a road in Gasconade County and hit a ditch, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

The scene of units that were dispatched after a shuttle bus crash in Missouri
Gasconade County Sheriff's Office

Over 30 people were injured after a shuttle bus crashed into a ditch in Missouri on Saturday morning.

At around 10:45 a.m., the driver of a Freightliner shuttle bus heading westbound on State Highway 100 west of Eagles Nest Drive in Gasconade County traveled off the right side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver then allegedly overcorrected and veered off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch.

Officials did not disclose the cause of the crash.

At least 33 people, all adults ranging in age from 27 to 68, were hurt, mostly with minor and moderate injuries, according to online records. Four people had serious injuries, including a 36-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 60-year-old man.

An additional person on board the bus, a 60-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash. All passengers, including the uninjured woman, were taken to area hospitals. Officials did not identify anyone on the bus.

It’s not clear at this time how many people in total were on board, or where they were going when the bus crashed.

