Ousted OpenAI head Sam Altman to lead Microsoft's new AI team, CEO Nadella says

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023.

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

OpenAI's board announced late Friday that it was removing Altman and replacing him on an interim basis with technology chief Mira Murati.

The post said that Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board."

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

