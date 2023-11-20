Ousted OpenAI head Sam Altman to lead Microsoft's new AI team, CEO Nadella says

Carlos Barria | Reuters

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

OpenAI's board announced late Friday that it was removing Altman and replacing him on an interim basis with technology chief Mira Murati.

The post said that Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board."

