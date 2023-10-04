Calif. ‘manny' convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care

A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography, prosecutors said.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested in May 2019 after a couple told Laguna Beach police he touched their son inappropriately. More alleged victims were identified, and Zakrzewski was ultimately charged with 34 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Prosecutors allege Zakrzewski molested the victims — ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old — between January 2016 and May 2019, investigators said.

A jury convicted the 34-year-old on all counts, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Zakrzewski, of Costa Mesa, had billed himself on his website as a “manny,” who not only watched over children but provided a fun “buddy” experience.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Investigators say a nanny molested at least six boys and they're getting more calls from concerned parents. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, May 23, 2019.