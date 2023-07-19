1 person killed, others injured in shooting at Florida Walmart

One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting inside a Walmart in Florida City Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed two people were shot at the Walmart at 33501 S. Dixie Highway. One person died from their injuries while the other person was expected to survive, police said.

Cellphone video showed people trying to assist one victim who was laying on the store's floor moments after the shooting.

Footage from the scene showed a massive police presence, with multiple officers with guns drawn surrounding the store. The footage also showed a man in handcuffs being placed in the back of a Florida City Police car.

Police confirmed one person was detained and they were investigating whether another shooter may have been involved.

Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and vehicles were also seen outside the store.

Fire rescue officials said two people were taken to local hospitals including at least one person who was airlifted as a trauma alert. A third person was also taken to the hospital for other medical reasons after they fell in the store, officials said.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved. No other information was immediately known.

"We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. The store is closed at this time," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. "We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police."

