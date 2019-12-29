White Settlement

Two Dead, One Wounded After Shooting Reported at Texas Church

Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting at a White Settlement church, officials say.

The shooting was reported at about 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the 1900 block of South Las Vegas Trail.

Of the three people reportedly shot, one was pronounced dead at the scene, one person died on the way to the hospital and a third person is in critical condition, according to MedStar.

U.S. & World

hate crime 1 hour ago

5 Stabbed at Rabbi’s Home in NY; Suspect Charged: Police

Data Privacy 3 hours ago

States Tackle Big Issues With New Laws, Including Data Privacy, Voting

No additional information was available.

Fort Worth police and fire were assisting White Settlement. Special agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be assisting in the investigation of the shooting.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

This article tagged under:

White Settlementcrime
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us