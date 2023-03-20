Olivet College Graduate Accused of Shooting Baseball Player After Game

A former Olivet College student has been charged with attempted murder and felony assault for allegedly shooting a player on the school’s baseball team after a game on Friday, according to authorities and school officials.

The school, located in Olivet, Mich., said in a statement that the player, who has not yet been identified, was shot when he returned to the dugout at Muskingum University in Ohio to retrieve a forgotten item. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said the player was shot three times.

The school said in its statement that the player received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being released into the care of his parents.

Franklin J. Grayson, who is originally from Jacksonville, Fla., and graduated from Olivet in 2021, was charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification and one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office. Since both charges come from the same act, the maximum sentence Grayson could face is currently 14 years, per the prosecutor’s office.

Olivet cited law enforcement in saying there was no indication of a relationship between Grayson and the player and that there were no known or ongoing threats to the player or the school community.

Olivet’s games on Sunday and Monday were canceled following the shooting. Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday at Ohio Wesleyan.

“The College is in communication with the student-athletes and their parents and will continue to provide support in the days ahead,” the school said in its statement. “This is a challenging time for all involved and our attention is focused on supporting the student-athletes and staff members. Please keep your fellow Comets in your thoughts and prayers.”