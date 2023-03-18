Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Police Captain Asks Officer to Turn Off Camera After He's Stopped for Alleged Drunk Driving, Video Shows

Captain James "Matt" French was arrested Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Body camera video depicts a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department repeatedly asking a fellow officer to turn off his camera after he was stopped on suspicion of drunk driving.

Captain James "Matt" French was arrested Sunday after Sgt. Chris Skinner said he saw French swerving in his SUV and turning without using a signal, according to the video footage.

Skinner stops French as the captain pulls into the driveway of a home. French immediately gets out with his hands in the air, the video shows. Skinner then orders him back inside the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma
