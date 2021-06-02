Off Course: SUV Gets Stuck on Golf Course After Driver's Wrong Turn

It’s definitely not the kind of driving this golf course is used to.

A black SUV wound up stuck on the grass near the sixth hole at a country club in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Newton Police Department.

The driver told officers he dropped off his friends around 2 a.m. and was making his way home using the GPS app Waze when he made a wide turn and got stuck on the green at Brae Burn Country Club, police said.

The country club and its golf course are bounded on three sides by a residential neighborhood and on one side by an MBTA Commuter Rail line.

Officers on the scene about 5 a.m. said the driver did not appear to be intoxicated, according to police. The vehicle was removed and a Brae Burn employee told the officers there was no damage to the course.