O.J. Simpson's son accused of improperly taking over his late father's Las Vegas home

O.J. Simpson’s son, Justin Simpson, is accused of improperly claiming his late father’s Las Vegas home, according to a lawsuit.

Malcolm LaVergne, the special administrator of O.J. Simpson’s estate, filed the suit on Jan. 6 against Justin Simpson’s company, Primary Holdings LLC.

It alleges that Justin Simpson moved into the Arbour Garden Avenue property after his father’s April 10 death from cancer. Primary Holdings, which is solely owned by Justin Simpson, has allegedly refused to repay the estate the money O.J. Simpson invested in the property.

Justin Simpson could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The suit says that Primary Holdings purchased the home in August 2022 under “an agreement between Justin and decedent to protect decedent’s financial interests while shielding the Arbour Garden Property from creditor claims.”

At the time of his death, O.J. Simpson owed money to the Internal Revenue Service and the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was famously acquitted of their murders in 1995, but was found liable in a separate civil trial for their deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million.

The lawsuit states that “it was understood by Justin, Primary Holdings, and decedent that decedent was intended to be the de facto owner of the Arbour Garden Property, and that Primary Holdings was the owner in name only.” But Justin used his knowledge as a real estate agent to “convince his ailing father to have the Arbour Garden Property placed in an entity under Justin’s exclusive control,” the suit says.

Although Primary Holdings had purchased the property, the lawsuit says that O.J. Simpson continued to make payments associated with the home, including paying the mortgage, utilities and other costs, up until his death.

LaVergne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Justin’s actions are “very selfish.”

“Either Justin writes me a check for what was put down for the property and the increase in the value, the equity of it, which is probably now roughly about a quarter of a million dollars,” LaVergne told the newspaper, “or he can title the property to me and let me figure out what to do with the property.”

