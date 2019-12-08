Miami Art Basel

NYC-Based Performance Artist Eats $120,000 Banana Duct-Taped to Wall at Miami Art Basel

Maurizio Cattelan's creation, titled "Comedian," is meant to be "replaced as necessary," said a spokeswoman for the gallery displaying the piece

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A $120,000 work of art consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall was ripped from its perch and eaten by a performance artist Saturday afternoon, NBC News reported.

New York City-based artists David Datuna posted video of his gastronomical action, which he proclaimed was an "art performance" he has titled "Hungry Artist."

The banana piece, "Comedian" by Maurizio Cattelan, was on display at the annual showcase Art Basel in Miami Beach, which runs through Sunday.

The Italian artist sold two editions of the piece to private collectors for $120,000 each and was negotiating a third sale to a museum for $150,000, said a spokeswoman for Paris-based Galerie Perrotin, which displayed the work in its booth at Art Basel.

