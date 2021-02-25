Suffolk County

Grave Collapses on NY Cemetery Worker, Buries Him; Homicide Squad Investigating

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cemetery worker was killed when the grave he was digging collapsed on him Thursday morning in New York, police say.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident during which the employee at Washington Memorial Park in Middle Island, located in Suffolk County, died.

According to police, the man was leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him at approximately 8:30 a.m. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

Trump 10 hours ago

Manhattan DA Obtains Trump Tax Returns After Supreme Court Passes on Appeal

Joe Biden 14 mins ago

US Bombs Facilities in Syria Used by Iran-Backed Militia

Crime scene investigators were spotted at the scene later in the morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyNew YorkPOLICE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us