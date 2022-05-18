NY Corrections Officer Suspended for Allegedly Sharing Social Media Post Mocking Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Gregory C. Foster II, a correction officer at the Attica Correctional Facility in Attica located about an hour away from Buffalo, was suspended without pay

A New York corrections officer has been suspended without pay after allegedly sharing a social media post joking about the Tops supermarket shooting over the weekend that left 10 dead and three others injured.

Gregory C. Foster II, a correction officer at the Attica Correctional Facility in Attica, about a hour away from Buffalo, shared a "despicable social media post," the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said in a Tuesday statement.

He allegedly shared a meme on Facebook that showed a photo of the Tops supermarket with a caption about a “clean up” in multiple aisles DOCCS confirmed.

Authorities have called the supermarket attack a hate motivated shooting as 11 of the 13 people shot were Black by a white 18-year-old gunman.

NBC News was unable to reach Foster. His Facebook page was also no longer viewable. 

The “great replacement” theory, also known as “white replacement" theory, is the false idea that white Americans are being systematically replaced by nonwhite people for control of the country, and it's existed on the fringes of racist ideology for centuries. In the wake of a deadly Buffalo shooting motivated by white resentment, Dr. Jonathan Metzl explains how it moved into the mainstream.
