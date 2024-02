Club-wielding naked woman gets into fight on Venice Beach boardwalk as stunned onlookers film brawl

A naked woman armed with a medieval-looking bat got into a fight with another woman on the boardwalk at Venice Beach, California, as onlookers watched and recorded the bizarre altercation.

Video obtained by NBC Los Angeles shows the two women – one of them in the nude – swinging at each other with what appeared to be a spiked club and a bat. The shocking incident, which occurred in broad daylight on Monday, wasn't out of the ordinary for locals who say many in the community suffer from mental health issues.

Phil Bouruqe, who works at a nearby store, captured footage of the unusual fight.

“Like, they were fighting and then people were gathering around watching,” he said of the crowd. “I mean, entertaining, that’s all I can say.”

At some point during the fight, the clothed woman threw her weapon, giving her nude opponent the chance to scoop it up and swing both of them in the air before strutting down the boardwalk.

“It looks like she was kind of winning,” Joe Ayala said of the unclothed woman.

Ayala said he’d seen the naked woman before drinking nearby and riding a bicycle along the beach. According to Ayala, it isn’t unusual to see that woman in the nude.

“You have to remember that a lot of the people that are homeless out here, 85% of them have a mental issue or some kind of trauma that has pushed them to like where their limits get exceeded,” he said. "Somebody should have helped. Somebody should have stepped it, but a lot of people were probably freaked out by a naked woman fighting."

Although the daytime duel caught the attention of several spectators, no one called the police. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the crimes seen in the video are assault with a deadly weapon and indecent exposure. However, no report was filed with the department.

Ayala also said he wasn’t surprised that the event went unreported, saying these types of bizarre incidents are something commonly seen in the area.