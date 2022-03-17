NTSB: Child Was Driving Truck That Struck Van in Texas, Killing 9

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said in a news conference.

The 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane highway before colliding head-on with a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer.

Of the nine people killed were six students and a golf coach from the University of the Southwest, as well as the 13-year-old boy and a man traveling with him in the pickup truck. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner's license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, "this was clearly a high-speed collision," Landsberg said.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state line with Texas. The teams had been taking part in a golf tournament at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A memorial was set up Wednesday at the course near campus where the team practices. There were flowers, golf balls and a handmade sign with a cross and the initials USW.

The university said on Twitter that counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

Midland College said Wednesday’s play would be canceled because of the crash. Eleven schools were participating in the event.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.