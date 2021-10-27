Teachers Can Pay Hundreds a Year From Their Own Pocket for Supplies. This Texas School Found a Way to Help

Many of us know teachers aren't always the highest-paid workers, especially considering they're often buying supplies for their classrooms out of pocket.

One Texas district has found a way to make that easier for their teachers.

Northwest ISD's Education Foundation is trying to help with a room full of books.

They've opened up a library filled with donated books teachers can come and take to put on the shelves in their classrooms.

It's not just the library though. There is an entire room filled with school supplies for teachers to get what they need and not have to pay for them out of their own pocket.

"We know teachers spend $750 annually and we know that's probably very very low compared to what it is realistically. Educators have a huge job, probably the biggest they've ever had in the history of education right now," said Jenn Burton, Executive Director, Northwest ISD Education Foundation.

"If we can do anything to keep that money in their pocket and make their job easier, that's what we want to do."