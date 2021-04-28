North Carolina

North Carolina Sheriff's Deputies Shot, Wounded in Standoff

Police tape
Getty Images

Two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded during a standoff Wednesday, and officials say one of the deputies who was shot is still at the scene.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter remains barricaded in a portion of the home and has periodically fired at law enforcement officers at the scene.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Boone at around 9:44 a.m. after the homeowner and his family did not report for work or answer telephone calls, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies entered the home and were fired upon, the news release said. One deputy was shot, removed from the house and taken to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. The second deputy is still at the scene of the standoff and their condition isn’t known, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement has surrounded the home and residents in the vicinity of the standoff have been evacuated.

This article tagged under:

North Carolinashootingshooter "
