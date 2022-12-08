Iowa

No Evidence Found After Iowa Woman Claims Father Was Serial Killer

The three-day search in Fremont County, in southwestern Iowa, occurred after a woman claimed her late father was a serial killer. No bodies have been found, officials said.

Police car lights on highway at night.
Getty Images

A three-day search in southwestern Iowa that followed a woman’s claims that her late father was a serial killer has turned up no evidence, state officials said Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the search involved “an array of experts ... to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party.”

“After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered,” the department said in a statement.

Lucy Studey has claimed that her late father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer who buried bodies around his property in Thurman, according to Newsweek, which first reported the story. Authorities have confirmed they are investigating the claims.

Her sister, Susan, said Thursday that the claims are “absolutely not true.”

This article tagged under:

IowaCrime and Courtsserial killer
