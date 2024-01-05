bayside marketplace

‘No aliens, UFOs, or ETs': Miami police clear up social media speculation after viral brawl

Conspiracy theories ranged from airport shutdowns to — the most popular hunch — alien invasions.

By Gabi Rodriguez

A now-viral video shows the heavy police presence at Miami's Bayside Marketplace on New Year's Day.

Police confirmed they were responding to a large fight that broke out among a group of teenagers, which resulted in multiple arrests on Monday.

However, some users have taken to social media to share theories about whether something more was going on to spark such a large fleet of officers.

After days of social media buzz, the City of Miami Police Department set the record straight on Friday, telling NBC6 that, "Nothing is being withheld from the public."

Police reiterated that the heavy presence was, as previously reported, caused by the brawl that broke out among a group of juveniles.

According to an arrest report, the teens were also lighting loud fireworks, which caused panic among patrons in the mall. The chaos also disrupted and damaged local businesses.

To put rumors to rest, Miami police also added that there were quote, "No aliens, UFOs, or ET's. No airports were closed. No power outages."

