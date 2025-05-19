New Jersey mom charged after mistakenly running over, killing infant son, police say

The 30-year-old mother of a 10-month-old boy who was killed on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of an Ocean County, New Jersey home, has been charged with driving without a license during the incident that left her child dead.

On Monday, law enforcement officials in Ocean County announced that Wendy Castillo-Torres, 30, of Lakehurst, has been charged with driving without a license in an incident that caused death after she was, allegedly, behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed her 10-month-old son on Saturday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The charges, officials said, follow an incident that happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home along Grawtown Road in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

There, officials said, an infant was injured after it was struck by a vehicle in the driveway. The child, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where it was pronounced dead.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the child was positioned in a bouncer seat between two vehicles in the driveway while the mother of the child, Castillo-Torres, cleaned the vehicles.

At some point, officials said, Castillo-Torres, who did not possess a valid driver's license at the time, entered one of the vehicles to move it.

However, investigators believe Castillo-Torres shifted the vehicle into drive instead of reverse and caused the vehicle to trap the infant between both vehicles, leading the boy to suffer deadly injuries.

“Our investigation indicates that this is a tragic accident, our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement on the charges.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.