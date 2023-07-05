NJ judge under investigation for lip-synching lyrics about murder and drugs on TikTok

A New Jersey judge used an alias to post TikTok videos lip-synching rap and pop songs with controversial lyrics and did so, at times, while wearing judicial robes and in the courthouse, according to a judicial conduct complaint.

Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox, 58, posted about 40 videos under the name “Sal Tortorella” from April 11, 2021, to March 4, according to the complaint from the Supreme Court of New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct filed Friday. Wilcox’s posts were public and not in a private setting, the complaint said. The posts undermined public confidence in the judiciary and violated judicial rules, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said many of the videos included references to violence, sex and misogyny, and one post included the judge “partially dressed while lying in bed.”

In one video, Wilcox was in his judge’s chambers and there were law books behind him. He wore a suit and tie and lip-synched the following lyrics, the complaint said: “All my life, I’ve been waiting for somebody to whoop my ass. I mean business! You think you can run up on me and whip my monkey ass? Come on. Come on!”

In another video, Wilcox wore a "Beavis and Butt-Head" T-shirt while walking through the courthouse as rapper Nas’ “Get Down” played. The song, the complaint said, contained derogatory lyrics and made gang and drug references that included killing a doctor who treated a gang member.

Attorney Robert B. Hille, who is representing Wilcox, said Wednesday in an email he is preparing a response to the complaint. When asked for comment on behalf of his client, he pointed to a statement he gave to The New York Times.

