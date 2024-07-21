Newly crowned Miss Kansas calls out her alleged abuser during her pageant speech

Alexis Smith, who was crowned Miss Kansas 2024 in June, opened up about her experience with domestic violence in her final interview question during the pageant.

More than one month after Smith won the coveted title on June 8, she shared a clip on social media from the pageant that highlighted her response to a question about her vision as the next ambassador for the Miss Kansas organization.

In her response, she said that her abuser was among the audience members.

“My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships,” she began. “Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today.”

Smith continued, sharing a powerful and encouraging response to the question.

“But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I, and my community, deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence] free life,” she added.

In the caption, Smith reflected on the moment, writing that her Miss Kansas experience “took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace.”

“Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world,” she added. “I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening.”

Smith emphasized her desire to use her “story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms” and use her “voice and advocacy” to empower others.

“I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same,” she concluded the caption.

Smith received an outpouring of support in the comment section of her Instagram post, with many applauding her for speaking out and also sharing their own experiences with domestic violence.

“WHAT A WOMAN. This is absolutely incredible,” one comment read. “From one survivor to another, I am SO SO proud of you for reclaiming this moment for yourself. You will do amazing things.”

Another commenter, who noted they did not know Smith personally, wrote that her “strength and resiliency” inspired them, adding, “You are truly a queen from the inside out and I thank you for being a beautiful role model to so many.”

Smith also appeared to inspire other women to take a stance, including a commenter who described themselves as a victim of domestic violence and wrote, “I plan on helping women like us as well.”

In a July 18 interview with KSNW, an NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas, Smith reiterated that as Miss Kansas she hopes to continue “advocating for healthy relationships” following her “personal experience of falling into my relationship of domestic violence.”

Smith also shared that “every single woman” in her family was “impacted by domestic violence.”

During the KSNW interview, she also referenced her social media post, in which she shared the now-viral moment from the pageant when she said her abuser was present at the ceremony.

“Just having those opportunities to have that kind of impact, not only for myself, but other young men women — domestic violence does not discriminate — it's something that I'm incredibly excited about to do on a large scale," she added.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: