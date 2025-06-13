The search for four detainees who went missing from an immigration detention center in New Jersey a day ago continues Friday, with federal authorities now confirming the group escaped the facility.

The detainees were being held at the Delaney Hall facility in Newark, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been holding individuals who are facing possible deportation. It wasn't clear at first whether the detainees might still be on the property somewhere; they were considered "unaccounted for."

DHS clarified that Friday, though. It's not clear how the detainees escaped the privately held facility run by GEO Group. NBC has reached out for comment.

Local and state authorities have been notified of the escaped detainees.

"Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO [be on the lookout] has been disseminated," DHS said in a statement. "We encourage the public to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE if they have information that may lead to the locating of these individuals.”

The wife of one detainee told NBC New York she rushed over to Delaney Hall after she got a call from her husband about a lockdown in his pod and a protest about inhumane conditions at the detention center. The wife of that detainee said she was worried about her husband’s safety.

Delaney Hall made headlines in May after protests broke out at the 1,000-bed, privately owned facility.

Democratic U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged in a criminal complaint with two assault counts stemming from a May 9 visit to the center. She was indicted on Tuesday; the indictment includes three counts of assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with federal officials.

At the same visit that resulted in McIver’s charges, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested on a trespassing charge, which was later dropped. Baraka later filed a lawsuit against acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba over what he said was a malicious prosecution.