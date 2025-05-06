New Zealand banned 71 baby names in 2024 … including some inspired by cannabis

The name King reigns once more — as the top banned baby name in New Zealand.

Every year the country, which has strict naming laws, releases a list of the most commonly declined names.

Multiple rejected names last year were related to royalty (Prince, Princess, Crown, Queen and Royal among others). Think you can sneak a royal name past the department with creative spelling? Think again. Pryncess, Kingi, Kingz, Kyng, Prinz and Prynce didn’t pass the test.

According to an Official Information Act inquiry, almost 60,000 babies were born in New Zealand last year. The Department of Internal Affairs reviews all proposed names for those new babies. In all, 71 were rejected.

The country has several requirements for a baby name: It must not be offensive, resemble a title or rank without adequate justification, be unreasonably long or include numbers or symbols.

King topped the list for 13 years of banned New Zealand names before finally being ousted by Prince in 2023. With 11 naming requests from parents in 2024, King successfully reclaimed the throne. Prince was close behind with 10 requests.

Other nixed names related to cannabis (like Sativa and Indica). And the name Fanny was rejected because it is slang for female genitalia in New Zealand (and elsewhere).

Naming laws in the United States are comparably lenient and vary from state to state. Arizonians must abide to a 141 character limit — 45 for the first name, 45 for middle and 45 for last. Derogatory or obscene names are banned in California. Jesus Christ, III, Adolf Hitler, Santa Claus and @ (yes, the "at" symbol) were all ruled illegal by courts in the U.S.

John Crawford-Smith, the principal advisor of operations for New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs, wrote in his memo, "We continue to urge parents to think carefully about names. Names are a gift. Generally, the name registered will be with the individual for the rest of their lives."

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs 2024 list of declined baby names:

King — 11 requests

Prince — 10 requests

Princess — 4 requests

(no surname) — 3 requests

Rogue — 3 requests

Sativa — 3 requests

Caesar — 2 requests

JP — 2 requests

Pryncess — 2 requests

(special character in name) — 1 request

Allah — 1 request

Állah — 1 request

Bishop — 1 request

Crown — 1 request

Crownos — 1 request

Duke — 1 request

Emperor — 1 request

Fanny — 1 request

General — 1 request

Ice — 1 request

Indica — 1 request

Juke — 1 request

Justice — 1 request

KC — 1 request

Kingi — 1 request

Kingz — 1 request

Kyng — 1 request

Lady — 1 request

Magesty — 1 request

Major — 1 request

Messiah — 1 request

Mighty — 1 request

Prinz — 1 request

Prynce — 1 request

Queen — 1 request

Roil — 1 request

Royal — 1 request

Royallty — 1 request

Saint — 1 request

Solvreign — 1 request

