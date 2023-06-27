Murder

New York man charged with murder after allegedly shooting infant daughter with a crossbow

Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, had allegedly gotten into an argument with his wife and fired a bolt at her while she was holding their 3-month-old daughter, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office

By Mirna Alsharif and Josh Cradduck | NBC News

Getty

A New York man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting his 3-month-old infant daughter with a crossbow Monday morning, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Colesville at around 5:14 a.m. following reports that an infant and a woman had been shot with a crossbow.

According to a preliminary investigation, Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, had allegedly gotten into an argument with his wife and fired a bolt at her while she was holding their 3-month-old daughter, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The broadhead bolt hit the baby in the upper torso and exited near her armpit before hitting her mother in the chest.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Murder
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us