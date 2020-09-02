New Treatment May Slow ALS, With Help From Ice Bucket Challenge Donations

An experimental medication may slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, researchers reported Wednesday.

The research was supported in part by donations from the Ice Bucket Challenge, the social media sensation that raised more than $200 million worldwide, NBC News reports.

The drug is not a cure, but it may help slow the inexorable disability caused by ALS, which rapidly destroys the nerve cells that control the muscles that allow us to move, speak, eat and even breathe.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com