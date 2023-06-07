New Supreme Court financial reports set for release amid increased ethics scrutiny

The Supreme Court's recently restated commitment to ethics standards will be put to the test Wednesday as the judiciary releases annual financial disclosure reports listing earnings, assets, gifts and stock holdings.

The justices have been under fire for alleged ethics lapses following a ProPublica report that detailed Justice Clarence Thomas’ acceptance of lavish trips from Harlan Crow, a billionaire Republican donor.

The financial disclosure reports, set for release at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, include such information as outside income they earned by writing books or teaching at law schools, as well as expensive gifts they sometimes receive. In 2016, Thomas disclosed that he had received a bronze bust of the abolitionist Frederick Douglass from Crow.

The reports also reveal stocks some justices own, which sometimes helps explain why they step aside in certain cases involving those companies.

Justices can ask for extensions of up to 90 days to file their financial disclosures.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com