Police Looking Into Whether Yale Grad Student Was Targeted in Deadly Shooting

Police are trying to determine whether a Yale graduate student was targeted after he was shot and killed in New Haven over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Street between Nicoll and Nash streets just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

Authorities said a 26-year-old man who most recently lived in West Haven was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Yale has identified the man who was shot and killed as Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment. Jiang was set to graduate next year, police added.

According to authorities, Jiang was operating a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Investigators are looking into whether he was involved in a vehicle accident before the shooting.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes also said investigators are looking into whether Jiang was targeted. He said police have developed information that this may not have been a random act, but added it is too early to establish any motive.

"I am deeply saddened that we lost Yale School of Environment student Kevin Jiang last night to gun violence. Kevin would have celebrated his 27th birthday next week," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in part in a statement on Sunday.

"My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences. Kevin was an extraordinary young man," Yale President Peter Salovey added in part.

Salovey remembered Jiang during a press conference on Monday in New Haven. Jiang served in the National Guard, served and cooked food for the homeless shelter and wanted to use his experiences to make a positive difference in the world, according to Salovey.

New Haven Police Department Major Crimes detectives are investigating Jiang's death as a homicide, police said. Officers are actively working on apprehending the person or people responsible, the school added.

Anyone with information, no matter how slight it may seem, is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Yale is encouraging anyone who needs support to reach out to Yale Mental Health and Counseling or the chaplain's office.

Jiang's death marks the sixth homicide in New Haven in 2021.