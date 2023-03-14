NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants 2023 Eligibility Requirements
Organizations must be physically located within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo owned television markets (DMA) and provide services in the same area
Organization must be a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Fiscally sponsored organizations are eligible. If you have any questions about applying through a fiscal sponsor, please submit a question by clicking the “Contact Us” button on the application portal.
The applying organization’s revenue must be greater than $100,000.
The applying organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000.
Grant award will not be over 30% of the organization’s total expenses.
The applying organization must have been in existence and in operation for at least one year.
Organization must have local programing in one of the three grant categories:
Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.
Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.
Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.
Organization must not have received any cash, grant funding, or sponsorship from Comcast NBCUniversal or an NBC and/or Telemundo owned stations in an amount equal to or exceeding $10,000 per year during any of the past three (3) years. This includes but is not limited to previous Project Innovation winners, Comcast NBCUnites partners, NBCUniversal, NBC and Telemundo owned stations, and Comcast Corporation or Foundation grantees.
NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants will only award one grant per Tax ID number, across all eleven markets. If your organization shares a Tax ID number, please coordinate internally as only one application across all markets will be accepted for consideration as a finalist for a grant.
Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC and Telemundo owned stations are committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.
The following organizations are not eligible to apply:
Labor Organizations, Causes or Programs
Political Organizations, Causes or Programs
Religious Organizations, Causes or Programs
Schools, Educational Institutions and their affiliated fundraising entities and foundations (including elementary, secondary and universities). Fiscally sponsored schools are not eligible.
Organization's headquarters and/or programming must be located within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo television markets (DMAs) as identified HERE.