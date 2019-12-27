Navy SEALs Spoke Against Pardoned Platoon Chief, Leaked Video Reveals

Video interviews and documents leaked to The New York Times reveal how Navy SEALs turned against their own platoon leader with allegations that he killed for the sake of killing, according to NBC News.

Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was accused of war crimes in the fatal stabbing of a young wounded fighter for the Islamic State militant group who had been detained by the U.S. military in Iraq in 2017. In July, Gallagher was found not guilty by a military court of six of the seven charges against him, including murder and attempted murder.

Gallagher's fellow SEALs supported the allegations, characterizing the 19-year veteran as "evil" and "toxic,” according to the detailed New York Times report published Friday.

“You could tell he was perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told the investigators, according to the Times.

“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator 1st Class Craig Miller was quoted as saying.

Read more at NBC News.