National Museum of the US Army Opens on Veterans Day

The National Museum of the United States Army is opening its doors in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Veterans Day following a virtual opening ceremony.

The museum says it aims to share the history of the nation's oldest military service through hundreds of historic objects, a 300-degree theater, galleries and even a rooftop garden. Exhibits will explore a diverse array of soldiers' experiences and centuries of artifacts and information, from the colonial era to the world wars, through the Cold War and up to today's modern warfare.

Free, timed-entry tickets (with a limit of five per request) are required (available online here). Kids younger than 2 will not need their own tickets. Tickets will be released at the beginning of each month for the following month.

Although admission is free, optional virtual reality experiences -- such as Wing Walker VR! Adventures of an Air Show Stuntwoman and HoldOut! Bunker Defense Virtual Reality -- come with a fee.

Due to COVID-19, the museum will limit the number of visitors inside, will offer "grab and go" refreshments in the café and will modify some of its interactive exhibits.

Face coverings or masks are required for all staff, volunteers and visitors age 2 and older. Masks with valves are not permitted.

The museum's virtual opening ceremony, set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, will feature the Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, Secretary of the Army; Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army.

The museum will open after the ceremony, but note that entry is already booked for Wednesday, and walk-up tickets are not available. You can search for available dates online here.

The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Dec. 25.