Who doesn't love free food?

Thursday is National Burrito Day, and with the unofficial annual holiday comes freebies and discounts at some of the biggest national chain restaurants.

Chipotle is giving away 10,000 burritos to customers on April 6 — though it's not as easy as it sounds. Burrito lovers will have to monitor the company's Twitter account for codes throughout the day that they can text to 888-222 for a chance to win one of the 10,000 free burritos.

If you're looking to avoid the social media hassle, you can get a burrito delivered for free with the code "DELIVER" if you order on the restaurant website or app.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The National Burrito Day deals started early at Chipotle, with the company partnering with Grubhub to offer 20,000 free burritos beginning April 5. Customers have to spend at least $20 on Grubhub to claim the freebie though.

Freebirds World Burrito, the Texas-based burrito chain, is offering $6 burritos on Thursday in honor of the holiday.

April 6th = $6 burritos 😱 Mark your calendars because #nationalburritoday is less than a week away! pic.twitter.com/dwoCAnNRZf — Freebirds World Burrito (@FREEBIRDS_WB) March 31, 2023

Moe's Southwest Grill, which operates 628 locations across the U.S., is offering buy-one-get-one deal on Thursday where customers can get a second burrito for 50% off.

Rubio's Coastal Grill, the West Coast Mexican food chain, is offering all burritos for $7.99 on National Burrito Day.

El Pollo Loco is offering buy-one-get-one free burritos on Thursday for customers enrolled in the company's rewards program.

Customers can also get free delivery when ordered online or through the app.

This list will be updated as more restaurants announce National Burrito Day deals.