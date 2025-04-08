What to Know A woman is accused in New Jersey of trying to hire a man she met on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend and the former flame's teenage daughter.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and an affidavit of probable cause detailed the allegations against 26-year-old Jaclyn Diiorio.

Diiorio offered a man she only recently met $12,000 to kill the ex, who is a Philadelphia police officer, and the cop's daughter, investigators said.

Diiorio faces attempted murder charges.

A South Jersey woman is accused of trying to hire a man she recently met on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend -- who is a Philadelphia police officer -- and his teenage daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was charged on April 4, 2025, with trying to pay a confidential informant about $12,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend -- who is in his 50s -- and his 19-year-old daughter, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in an April 8, 2025, news release posted to social media.

Léelo en español aquí.

Diiorio -- who identified herself as D. -- and the informant met on Tinder dating app, according to a Camden County criminal complaint/affidavit of probable cause obtained by NBC10 in Philadelphia. They then first met on March 31, 2025, at a Runnemede, New Jersey, Wawa.

From March 31 to April 3, the two exchanged several phone calls and text messages, the affidavit of probable cause said. During those conversations, D. told the informant that she wished her ex -- who she said is a Philly police officer -- dead.

On April 3, the county prosecutor's major crimes unit was made aware of the murder-for-hire plot, investigators said. A Camden County detective called Philly police to confirm that the target of the plot was a police officer.

Investigators said they interviewed the Philly officer on April 4, 2025 and that he confirmed that a selfie photo D shared with the informant was of Diiorio, his ex-girlfriend. The Philly officer said he and Diiorio met because she was his barber.

The Philly officer told New Jersey detectives that he and Diiorio broke up on March 6, 2025. Over the summer of 2024, Diiorio had filed a temporary restraining order against the officer, but that was later dropped, investigators said.

The Philly officer told New Jersey investigators that "his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail in September 2022," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

On April 4, the informant told detectives about his conversations over the previous week with Diiorio, investigators said.

"The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex boyfriend," the probable cause statement said.

Diiorio offered the man $12,000 to kill not just her ex, but also his 19-year-old daughter, the informant told investigators. She said she would pay the man $500 up front and the rest of the money in installments.

On the evening of April 4, Diiorio and the informant planned to meet at the Dollar General on the Black Horse Pike in Glendora to give him the down payment money for the killings, investigators said.

Around 6:45 p.m., the informant got into Diiorio's white Honda Civic in the Dollar General parking lot, the probable cause statement said. Once inside the car, Diiorio demanded to see the informant's driver's license and then handed over $500.

Gloucester Township police then arrested the Runnemede woman, investigators said. During her arrest, Diiorio was found to have a bottle of alprazolam pills on her with the label ripped off, investigators said.

Diiorio was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree drug possession, prosecutors said. She was jailed ahead of an April 9 hearing.

It was unclear if the 26-year-old woman had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Tips and information on the case can be shared with Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127 or by submitting on the county's tip website.

