More than a dozen people were killed when an SUV collided with a semi-truck hauling gravel near the U.S.-Mexico Border in California's Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico Border at Calexico and about 100 miles east of San Diego, according to California Highway Patrol communications.

At least 27 people were inside the maroon SUV when it struck the semi-truck on a highway, according to Judy Cruz, Emergency Room Director for El Centro's Central Regional Medical Center.

Medics pronounced 14 people dead at the scene.

Of the surviving passengers, 10 were transported to Central Regional Medical Center -- three of them by a medical helicopter, Cruz said. While at the hospital, one person died.

Two patients were then transferred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California. Three others were on standby, ready to be air-flighted to another hospital, Cruz said.

El Centro Regional Medical Center officials provide an update on the deadly crash that took place in Imperial County on March 2, 2021.

"We have three patients that are pending transports out to other facilities, so we have already called air support from other outside agencies to come and be on standby," Cruz said. "So, as soon as they're ready to go, we're going to have them out of here as fast as possible."

The condition of the surviving patients was not known but all were being treated in the emergency room. Two UC San Diego Medical Center physicians were assisting doctors from Central Regional Medical Center to treat patients.

"The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine," said Dr. Adolf Edwards, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Regional Medical Center. This was a major accident and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department."

The events leading up to the deadly crash were not yet known. NBC 7 has requested information from California Highway Patrol about the cause but has not heard back.

