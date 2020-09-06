Multiple People Injured in Series of Stabbings in England

British police say that multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city center shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened.”

Police cordoned off an area in the center of the city full of bars and nightclubs. Witnesses said they were busy on Saturday night, with many people eating and drinking at outdoor tables.

Emergency services were at the scene to ensure the injured received medical care. Police said the response would continue “for some time” and urged people to stay away from the area.

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the stabbings was or how seriously the victims were injured.

The police force urged people to “remain calm but vigilant.”