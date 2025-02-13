Car rams into Munich crowd, injuring at least 28 in suspected attack

German police said Thursday that at least 28 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd in the city of Munich in what officials called a "suspected attack."

The incident came the day before a major security conference attended by world leaders was set to begin. Vice President JD Vance is among those due to address the conference.

The United States Secret Service told NBC News: "There was no protective impact to the VP but we are monitoring that incident closely and German authorities are still investigating a potential motive."

The car driven by a 24-year-old Afghan struck pedestrians around 10:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) in the city center, and prompted a "major" operation, police said. The driver of the car had been "secured" and poses no further threat, police said.

Police said the suspect, an asylum-seeker, was known to authorities for previous unrelated drug and theft incidents.

Press photos from the scene show the car involved was a white Mini, with personal belongings including shoes, a pair of glasses and a stroller strewn across the road.

In a news conference, Bavaria Gov. Markus Söder provided details of the incident and confirmed it is being treated as a possible attack. Earlier, Munich police said at least two of those hurt were seriously injured.

"This is simply terrible, ladies and gentlemen, when you receive the news, that once again someone rammed their car into a group of people. There are a lot of injured. It's a slap in the face," Söder said.

"We sympathise with the people, but we also need the determination to change things in Germany and fast," he added without specifying exactly what he believed officials needed to do differently.

In December, 5 people were killed and 200 injured when a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in eastern Germany.

A large presence of police and firefighters was at the scene and police have warned the public to avoid the area.

Police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn told NBC News at the scene that the possible motive remains unclear, but confirmed that a trade union demonstration had been taking place nearby.

The Munich Security Conference, which is an annual meeting of politicians and defense officials from across the world, is set to get underway Friday amid a large police presence and tight security protocol.

Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend, and are slated to meet with U.S. partners to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine while at the summit.

The suspected attack comes 10 days before Germany's federal elections.

Carlo Angerer reported from Munich, Patrick Smith reported from London.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

