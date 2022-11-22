Virginia

Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported in Active Shooting in Virginia Walmart

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

By Gerardo Pons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia responded to an active shooting situation at a Walmart that left multiple people dead and injured Tuesday night.

According to NBC affiliate WAVY-TV, the shooting was reported to authorities at around 10:12 p.m. at a Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the police department told WAVY-TV they believe that no more than 10 people have died. Authorities also believe the single shooter is dead.

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A massive police presence could be seen outside the store

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us