Multiple dead reported after plane crash near Wright Brothers National Memorial

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said

By The Associated Press

Wright Brothers National Memorial.
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. as, according to eyewitnesses, the airplane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

The airplane caught fire after the crash, the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday, the park service said.

