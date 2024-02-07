Missing military helicopter found as search continues for 5 Marines on board

A U.S. military helicopter that was reported missing has been found in Southern California, but rescue crews continue to search for the five Marines who were on board, the U.S. Marines confirmed.

The five Marines were traveling on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, when it was reported "overdue" Tuesday, the Marine Corps said. The missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

After an overnight search, the helicopter was found in Pine Valley at around 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, MCAS Miramar said. Ground and aviation teams continue their search for the aircrew near Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road.

The search comes as San Diego is experiencing a winter storm that has produced heavy rain since Tuesday night and has brought several inches of snow to the mountains.

Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter maneuvers in position during a training exercise with Philippine Marines on September 20, 2013, in Cavite province, Philippines.

The last known location of the helicopter came from a ping to Cal Fire's dispatch center at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cal Fire sent several engines and an ambulance to the area overnight. Cornette said crews walked through tough terrain to reach the last known location, but did not find any signs of the helicopter.

Additional resources were sent at daybreak Wednesday, including members of SDSO, Cal Fire San Diego, Border Patrol and the California Civil Air Patrol. Drones and other surveillance technology are being used in the search, Cornete said.

See attached for updates on missing 3rd MAW Marines.



Search and rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/IVpkuGNqvV — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) February 7, 2024

Weather conditions -- a mix of snow and rain -- present a challenge for rescue crews, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Crews have "limited access to the area, its muddy, steep terrain, snowing out, many of our vehicles that are going out there have a chance of getting stuck," Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

The department's off-road 4x4 vehicles are being used in the search, as are a sheriff's helicopter and drone tools from the U.S. Border Patrol.

The crews are in coordination with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Cornette said.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore: launching amphibious assaults, facilitating logistics and maintenance, providing sustainment and supplies, and equipping the warfighter for mission success, according to the Navy.

No other information was available.

