Watch Live: Mourners Shout ‘Honor Her Wish' as Trump Pays Respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday morning, just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court. Her casket, carried Wednesday past her former law clerks who lined the courthouse steps, is again on public view Thursday outside the court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers. The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Trump has called Ginsburg an “amazing woman,” but some spectators were not happy that he came. Moments after he arrived, booing could be heard from the visitors who then briefly chanted, “Vote him out” and "Honor her wish," referring to Ginsburg's dying request not to have her seat filled until a new president is elected.

For a second day, thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to the women’s rights champion and leader of the court’s liberal bloc who died last week.

Thursday will be the final opportunity for members of the public to attend the public viewing, which will continue until 10 p.m.

Many people, some bearing signs or flowers, waited for hours Wednesday for the chance to pay their respects.

As crowds of admirers swelled outside Wednesday, Ginsburg was remembered at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

The court's eight justices, masked along with everyone else because of the coronavirus pandemic, gathered Wednesday for the first time in more than six months for a ceremony to mark Ginsburg’s death from cancer last week at age 87 after 27 years on the court.

Washington already is consumed with talk of Ginsburg’s replacement, but Chief Justice John Roberts focused on his longtime colleague.

The best words to describe Ginsburg are “tough, brave, a fighter, a winner," Roberts said, but also “thoughtful, careful, compassionate, honest.”

During Wednesday's ceremony, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of Washington, D.C., compared Ginsburg to a prophet who imagined a world of greater equality and then worked to make it happen.

“This was Justice Ginsburg’s life’s work. To insist that the Constitution deliver on its promise, that we the people would include all the people. She carried out that work in every chapter of her life,” said Holtzblatt, whose husband, Ari, once worked as a law clerk to Ginsburg.

Outside, some people waiting Wednesday to pass by the casket said they had driven through the night. One of those in line, Heather Setzler, a physician assistant from Raleigh, North Carolina, said she named her two cats Hillary Ruth and Kiki, in honor of Ginsburg’s childhood nickname.

“There was just something about her. She was so diminutive yet turned out to be such a giant,” Setzler said, wearing a face mask adorned with small portraits of Ginsburg.

Rachel Linderman and Rychelle Weseman of Olean, New York, traveled to the nation’s capital because they said they wanted to be counted among Ginsburg’s followers and demonstrate how important her legacy is to Americans.

They said they were buoyed as they waited in line to be surrounded by people who felt the same way.

“I liked that I was with like-minded people," Linderman said Wednesday. “I feel energized.”

“Where we live, we’re usually in the minority,” Weseman said.

Since Ginsburg’s death Friday evening, people have been leaving flowers, notes, placards and all manner of Ginsburg paraphernalia outside the court in tribute. Court workers cleared away the items and cleaned the court plaza and sidewalk in advance of Wednesday’s ceremony.

Inside, the entrance to the courtroom, along with Ginsburg’s chair and place on the bench next to Roberts, have been draped in black, a longstanding court custom. These visual signs of mourning, which in years past have reinforced the sense of loss, will largely go unseen this year. The court begins its new term Oct. 5, but the justices will not be in the courtroom and instead will hear arguments by phone.

On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol, the first woman to do so and only the second Supreme Court justice after William Howard Taft. Taft had also been president. Rosa Parks, a private citizen as opposed to a government official, is the only woman who has lain in honor at the Capitol.

Ginsburg will be buried beside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery next week. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010. She is survived by a son and a daughter, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Ginsburg's death from cancer at age 87 has added another layer of tumult to an already chaotic election year. Trump and Senate Republicans are plowing ahead withplans to have a new justice on the bench, perhaps before the Nov. 3 election.

Only Chief Justice Roger Taney, who died in October 1864, died closer to a presidential election. Lincoln waited until December to nominate his replacement, Salmon Chase, who was confirmed the same day.

When Scalia, Ginsburg's closest friend on the court, died unexpectedly in 2016, Republicans refused to act on President Barack Obama's high-court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday, impromptu memorials sprang up around the nation's capital and across the country as people celebrated her legacy and mourned her death.