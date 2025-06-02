Italy

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with massive ash plumes and ‘lava fountain'

It's the strongest eruption at Mount Etna since 2014, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory.

By Max Molski

Mount Etna
Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

A massive volcanic eruption occurred at Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday, shooting massive ash plumes miles into the air and sending tourists fleeing.

The eruption, which began overnight, is the latest of many to occur at Mount Etna over recent months. It started spewing lava around 1 p.m. local time and preliminary observations show a “partial collapse” of the northern flank of the volcano’s southeast crater, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory.

INGV Vulcani shared on social media that the "explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has become a lava fountain" and posted infrared images showing lava flowing down the face of the mountain.

The eruption is the strongest to occur at Mount Etna since 2014, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory.

Mount Etna
Smoke rises from the crater of the Etna volcano as it erupts, on Mount Etna near Catania on June 2, 2025. (GIUSEPPE DISTEFANO/AFP via Getty Images)

While Sicilian president Renato Schifani said the activity posed no danger to the population, the Sicilian Civil Protection agency issued a Volcanic Observatory Notice for Aviation, mandating that air travel avoid the area.

Mount Etna is one of the most active stratovolcanoes in the world. Stratovolcanoes are cone-shaped and "more likely to produce explosive eruptions" than shield volcanoes "due to gas building up in the viscous magma," according to the British Geological Survey.

