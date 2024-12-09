Maryland mother faces murder charge, accused of drowning 3-month-old baby

What to Know Mackenzie Colgan, 37, told police she had woken up in the morning with a plan to “end everything” by killing her husband, her two children and herself, according to court documents.

After drowning her infant child, she told investigators she contemplated jumping out of a second-story window from her home, but instead went and told the child's father what she'd done.

A Montgomery County District Court judge ordered Colgan’s bond hearing be postponed until next Monday to allow her to undergo a mental health evaluation. Her defense attorney noted she has no prior convictions.

A mother accused of drowning her 3-month-old baby in a bathtub in their Chevy Chase, Maryland, home Sunday has been charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Mackenzie R. Colgan, 37, was arrested after first responders rushed to the family home after someone reported a child drowning. The baby, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Colgan told family members she was taking the baby to a second-floor bathroom for a bath. She filled a bathtub with water, then put an infant bathtub in the larger tub, the court documents say.

Colgan told authorities that she held the baby underwater until she knew the baby was dead, according to the court documents.

Colgan considered jumping out of a second-story window, but instead went and told the baby’s father what she’d done, court documents say.

The father ran upstairs and found the baby unresponsive in a bathtub still filled with water, court documents say. He gave the baby CPR and told the suspect to call 911.

A mother has been arrested after her infant drowned in Chevy Chase. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.

Officers and fire rescue personnel arrived at the home shortly after noon, police said.

The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is set to conduct an autopsy.

Colgan spoke to police after being read her rights, court documents say.

“It is an extremely sad case,” said Lauren DeMarco, spokesperson for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. “At this point we’re still early in the case. The investigation continues. And we do have this mother, who is now undergoing a mental health evaluation. The bond hearing will happen on Monday but at this point we’re going to withhold any further comments.”

Neighbors told News4 they were shocked to hear the tragic news.

“I think my first reaction was just shock. Like, ‘What? What do you mean? What happened?’” said neighbor Megan Blainem. “There's just no words, and I just really hope everyone’s OK, and obviously the family will be in our prayers.”

“I’m just heartbroken to learn what happened and shocked, but I'm thinking of the family who was affected and impacted. … It’s just really tragic and shocking,” neighbor Katie Howard said.

Howard, who lives down the street, says she made it a point to check up on her neighbors who she says witnessed first responders arriving at the home. Howard says she doesn't know the family impacted too well but says this is a tight-knit community that is now going through a difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.