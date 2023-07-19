Mother, 5-year-old daughter dead after being swept down river in Conn.

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter have died after they were swept down the Shetucket River in Sprague, Connecticut Tuesday evening, according to state police.

State police said troopers responded to Park Drive for a possible drowning at 5:22 p.m.

Police said someone called 911 after hearing a little boy scream for help.

The mother, 39-year-old Kelly Dora, and 5-year-old Aralye McKeever, were found face-down in the water and a mother and a child were transported to an area hospital.

State police said Wednesday morning that Kelly died.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said McKeever was pronounced dead and the family was notified.

State police said they do not suspect foul play and State Police will investigate as untimely deaths. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of the death of Dora Kelly and Aralye McKeever.

The first selectman released a statement saying the swimming area near River Park is closed because of the incident and high water.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said many rivers and streams in the state are flooded and should be avoided.

"Swimming in or near flooded waterbodies with high waters, swift currents, and moving debris can pose serious dangers," Paul Copleman, media relations manager for DEEP, said.