More Than 90 Rattlesnakes Found Underneath California Home

Sonoma County Reptile Rescue posted about the incident on Facebook

rattlesnakes found under a home in Sonoma County, CA.
Sonoma County Reptile Rescue

More than 90 rattlesnakes were found under a California home, according to a reptile rescue group.

"I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house, 3 hours and 45 minutes later This is what I came out with," Sonoma County Reptile Rescue shared on Facebook earlier this month.

"What would you do," the man who recovered the snakes asked.

The post has garnered a good deal of reaction. "Go very far away. Snakes are my least favorite thing," one person answered.

