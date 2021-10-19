Monkey Business: National Zoo Welcomes Tiny Twin Tamarins

There’s double trouble at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. — and it couldn’t be more adorable.
For the first time in 16 years, the zoo is celebrating the birth of twin golden-headed lion tamarins.
The newest residents at the Small Mammal House were born to 4-year-old mother Lola earlier this month. Zookeepers arrived on Oct. 7 and found Lola caring for the two little monkeys.
They’re the first offspring for Lola and 7-year-old father Coco, the zoo said.
The babies appear to be healthy and strong. Zookeepers are giving the family space to bond, so it may be a little while before we learn their sexes.
Golden-headed lion tamarins are an endangered species native to Brazil. Full-grown adults usually weigh less than 1.5 pounds, according to the zoo.
Visitors can try to catch a glimpse at the Small Mammal House.