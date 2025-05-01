Parenting

This mom saved a bridesmaid dress for 22 years. Her daughter just wore it to prom

When Allison Winn Scotch suggested the vintage Amsale gown to her 18-year-old daughter, the high school senior wasn't interested. Then she tried it on.

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson | TODAY

For more than two decades, a custom red Amsale gown hung undisturbed in Allison Winn Scotch’s closet — a relic of her brother’s wedding in 2003. This spring, it found new life: her teenage daughter, Amelia, wore the vintage bridesmaid dress to prom offering proof, that occasionally, you really can wear it again.

“I could never bring myself to part with it — the craftsmanship was so meticulous, so beautifully done,” Scotch, a New York Times best-selling novelist, tells TODAY.com.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

She suggested the two-piece design after Amelia, 18, was disappointed with a pink dress she had ordered online. With the formal dance fast approaching, the high school senior in Los Angeles was starting to worry about what she would end up choosing for the big night.

Allison Winn Scotch pictured in the dress at her brother's wedding in 2003.
Allison Winn Scotch pictured in the dress at her brother's wedding in 2003. (Courtesy Allison Winn Scotch)

“I had been telling my mom for weeks that I wanted a red dress with some sort of accent on it,” Amelia says. But when the “Rewind” author pulled out the old ruby Amsale bridesmaid gown, Amelia admits, she wasn’t immediately sold. 

“She showed it to me and I was like, ‘no,’” Amelia recalls. 

That was the response Scotch had anticipated, even though the dress checked all of Amelia’s boxes.

U.S. & World

Video Games 13 mins ago

Xbox raises prices on consoles and accessories due to ‘market conditions'

Trump Administration 20 mins ago

Trump's ‘Liberation Day' tariffs are threatening Independence Day fireworks

“I think most parents are hesitant to share their own aesthetic, knowing it’ll probably be met with scorn,” Scotch laughs. 

But Amelia decided to try it on — it was the exact color she had been looking for, so why not? She had nothing to lose.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As Amelia stepped into the dress, Scotch held her breath, hoping for that flicker of recognition on her daughter’s face. And then it came.

"It was perfect," Amelia says.

Amelia Scotch wore her mom's vintage Amsale bridesmaid dress to her senior prom.
Amelia Scotch wore her mom's vintage Amsale bridesmaid dress to her senior prom. (Courtesy Allison Winn Scotch)

On prom night, Amelia completed the look with the same silver and diamond necklace her mother had worn with the strapless sheath to her sibling's New York City nuptials.

"It's nice when you hold onto these pieces and they actually do find new life," Scotch says.

After Scotch shared photos on Threads — one of herself in the dress in 2003, the other of Amelia in 2025 — the post went viral, racking up thousands of likes.

"I think this might be the first time ever I have seen a bridesmaid dress re-used, despite the oft repeated 'but you can reuse this for other events!'" one person wrote.

Added another, "Beautiful times two!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Parenting
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us