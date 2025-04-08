Foster mother charged with abuse as officials investigate allegation she traded child for monkey

A Missouri woman is facing abuse charges, with authorities also investigating whether she may have traded her foster child for a monkey.

Brenda Deutsch, who reportedly has fostered more than 200 children, was charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to NBC St. Louis affiliate KSDK.

"Two things that really stood out was the number of children that had been fostered through that home and then the allegations that these types of abuse and emotional neglect had been going on for what seemed to be perhaps a decade," Mike Wood, the Lincoln County prosecuting attorney, told KSDK.

The investigation began Nov. 21 after Deutsch requested to take the female victim to Deutsch's friend in Texas, according to the probable cause statement. The Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division then received an anonymous tip alleging mental and physical abuse of the victim.

Deutsch, according to the probable cause statement, arranged for the girl to stay with Deutsch's friend in Texas.

KSDK reported that investigators were told by the victim that Deutsch told her friend that they could keep the girl, but Deutsch would "be keeping the check.”

A witness told police the girl was left alone in the Texas house, which had dirty living conditions and contained exotic animals.

Deutsch, who collects exotic animals, is being investigated for having potentially exchanged the child for a monkey.

"A witness who had come forward with some information regarding the systemic abuse that was going on in the home, had said that they had been asked to bring the child down to Texas and bring the monkey back in return," Wood said. "Obviously we have to do more investigation to see if that's actually credible or if that's true."

KSDK reported the victim told police that Deutsch hit her with a paddle, wooden trim, shoes and an open hand. The victim also said she was taken by Deutsch to a psychiatric hospital and later admitted to a residential facility for nine months.

The victim has been placed in protective custody in Texas.

Deutsch was taken into custody over the weekend. Her bond was set at $250,000 and her initial court appearance could be as early as Tuesday, per KSDK.

"As we broke it open," Wood said, "it seems like apparently it was a very well-known residence that cycled through this abuse, which is really disturbing and problematic."