Missing American Man Found Dead in Clandestine Burial Pit on Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

The body of an 80-year-old American man who had been missing since Feb. 11 has been found in a clandestine burial pit on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said Wednesday.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa said a local man and his sister had been arrested in connection with the killing, which he said apparently stemmed from a dispute over a traffic accident.

The body of Wilmer Trivett was found by a specially trained dog near the quiet Pacific coast town of Todos Santos.

Trivett lived in Markleeville, near Lake Tahoe, and had been camping in the area in his camper truck, which was found burned Feb. 23.

Prosecutors said Trivett apparently was involved in a traffic accident with the two suspects some time ago.

De la Rosa said Trivett paid the two about $2,500 for damages or injuries, but he alleged the pair decided it wasn’t enough and later abducted and killed him.

The two suspects face homicide charges.

Their full names were not given, in accordance with Mexican law.