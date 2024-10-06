Hurricane Milton becomes a hurricane as it approaches Florida

Milton became a hurricane this Sunday. It is expected to arrive near Tampa on Wednesday as at least a Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the 1 p.m. bulletin of the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Milton was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

Milton is moving toward the east near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected today.

Milton is forecast to move north of the Yucatan Peninsula and to move across the Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by midweek. It is expected to arrive near Tampa on Wednesday as at least a Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

• We will be under a flood watch for South Florida through Thursday morning.

• A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Celestun to Cancun, Mexico.

• A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect east of Cape Catoche to Cancún.

The system has already begun dumping showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to move slowly by the NHC.

The NHC reported that the system's areas of interest are the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwest Bahamas.

THE IMPACT MILTON COULD LEAVE

The NHC expects the tropical storm to leave flooding in Florida from Sunday through Wednesday, and up to 4 inches of rain in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

The system would gain hurricane strength along its path, causing strong winds and the risk of storm surge.