Loose change! Millions of dimes spill onto Texas highway after semitruck crash

Street sweepers were also used to collect the shiny new dimes on the road.

Millions of dimes were scattered across a Texas highway on Tuesday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of an 18-wheeler hauling freshly minted dimes veered off the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned just after 5:30 a.m. near Alvord High School.

The driver and a passenger were transported to Medical City Decatur for injuries not considered life threatening.

A DPS trooper told the Wise County Messenger there were 8 million dimes on the truck worth $800,000.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth helicopter Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area and saw crews using vacuums to suck up the loose change from the muddy ditch.

The road will remain closed as coin collection continues; there's no estimate when the road will reopen.

